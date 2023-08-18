10,240 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Amundi boosted its position in Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

