12,967 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.30. 131,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

