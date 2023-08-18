131,221 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,221 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 4.7% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 1,321,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,053. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.