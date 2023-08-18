14,952 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,532,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 283.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 889,973 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.