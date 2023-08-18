1,503 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.91. 71,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,669. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

