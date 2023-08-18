15,115 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

