17,000 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

