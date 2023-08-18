1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. 1st Source had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

