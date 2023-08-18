2,100 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $200.41 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.