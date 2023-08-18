21,212 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.