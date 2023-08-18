2,261 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,834. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.