2,300 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 152.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $280.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average is $227.04. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.