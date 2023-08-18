2,350 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

