241,219 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.43. 423,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,934. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

