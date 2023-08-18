259 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $894,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.51 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

