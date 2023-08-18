3,300 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,856,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

