3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

3D Systems stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.