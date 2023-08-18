3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $145.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

