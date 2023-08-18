43,800 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of AAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AAR by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $885,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,244.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

