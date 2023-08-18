6,400 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

AMN stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

