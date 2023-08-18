ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ABB were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBNY opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

