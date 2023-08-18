ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $846,740.99 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $846,740.99 and approximately $21.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,302.51 or 1.00192767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000847 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $65.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.