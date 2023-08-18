Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

