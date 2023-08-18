Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

ACHC stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

