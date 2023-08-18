ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Up 3.5%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 562,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,551,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,972 shares of company stock worth $3,601,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

