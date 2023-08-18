Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0478 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $8.80 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,626.51 or 1.00127610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05093184 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,308,659.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.