Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 20,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,860.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $905.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

