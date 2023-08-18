Accord Financial’s (ACD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Accord Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

ACD opened at C$6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a market cap of C$51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73. Accord Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$8.68.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

