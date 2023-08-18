Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). 13,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 243,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Active Energy Group Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of £9.39 million, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.