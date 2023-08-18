Adam Selipsky Sells 70,056 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

