Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $23.14. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 26,132 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

