Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $23.14. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 26,132 shares trading hands.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Natural Resources Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.