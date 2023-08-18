Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $20.42 on Friday, reaching $398.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

