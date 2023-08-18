Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.73. 1,922,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,654. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

