Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 5,298 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. 5,236,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $425.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

