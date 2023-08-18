Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 100,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 727,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Adaptimmune Therapeutics

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Further Reading

