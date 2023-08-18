Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 100,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 727,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on ADAP
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Adaptimmune Therapeutics
In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Energy
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.