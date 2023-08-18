ADMA Biologics (ADMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – ADMA Biologics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – ADMA Biologics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – ADMA Biologics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – ADMA Biologics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – ADMA Biologics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00.

7/4/2023 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $922.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

