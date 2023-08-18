Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $630.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $575.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.26.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $511.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

