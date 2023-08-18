Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $65,400.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATGE opened at $42.27 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

