Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $210.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $86,585,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $40,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

