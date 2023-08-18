Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WMS. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

