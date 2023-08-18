AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

