AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.60

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.48 ($0.21), with a volume of 701,976 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.58 million, a PE ratio of -819.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,514.14). In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,514.14). Also, insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £44,530.56 ($56,489.36). 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

