AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Financial Contrast

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 4 1 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

This table compares AFC Gamma and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.11 $35.93 million $1.79 6.92 Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.31 $1.88 billion $0.96 33.50

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 47.27% 15.51% 11.18% Weyerhaeuser 8.80% 8.32% 5.04%

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AFC Gamma pays out 107.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

