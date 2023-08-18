Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

AGRX opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

