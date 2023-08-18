Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AGRX
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.