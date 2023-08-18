Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.28 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,119,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 34.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.