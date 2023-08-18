Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CSFB

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

