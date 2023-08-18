Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

About Agricultural Bank of China

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.