Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $887.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00049687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013748 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

