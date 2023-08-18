Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Loop Capital

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

ATSG opened at $21.35 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 230.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 195,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 677.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.