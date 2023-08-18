Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

